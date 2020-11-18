Cardella, Angelo Lawrence

Angelo L. Cardella passed away, November 8, 2020 at the age of 90, surrounded by his family. He was born in Ansonia, Connecticut on December 4, 1929 to his parents Lawrence and Rosalia Cardella. He was preceded in death by his sister, Marjorie Nicoletti, and brother Joseph Cardella.

Angelo served in the army during the Korean War as a combat medic and his service is memorialized with a brick at the Avondale City Center in the Veteran's Memorial Walkway. He attended the University of Arizona on the GI Bill and Fairfield University for graduate studies in the field of education. He taught math and science in the public school systems in Shelton, Connecticut and Ansonia, Connecticut and retired as the Director of Guidance and Title One Programming at Ansonia High School.

He will be dearly missed by his loving wife of 61 years Karolena Cardella, daughter and son-in-law, Julianne and Ken Lein, son and daughter-in-law, Eric and Shannon Cardella, son Angelo Cardella and his partner Sue Purcell, grandchildren: Jessica Cardella, Alicia Cardella, Austin Lein, Rosalia Cardella, Karolena Lein, Angelo Cardella, Coogan Cardella, and great-grandchildren, Emma and Skyler McCormack. He was loved dearly by his many cousins, nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.

In lieu of flowers and donations, we ask that you do three things to honor Angelo:

1. Have a toast in his name with whatever juices your joy.

2. Share a story or thought about how he touched your life with us on Facebook.

3. Thank a Teacher for the wonderful work they are doing.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store