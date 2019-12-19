|
|
Maira, Angelo
Angelo Maira, age 84, of Ansonia, entered into eternal rest on December 17, 2019, at Griffin Hospital. He was the beloved husband of Carmela Maida Maira. Mr. Maira was born in Caltanissetta, Sicily, Italy on April 29, 1935, son of the late Alfonso and Rosa Maira. He emigrated from Italy to Ansonia in 1968 and was employed at Sikorsky Aircraft for many years until his retirement. Angelo's true passion was spending time in his garden. In addition to his wife Carmela, he leaves to cherish his memory, a son, Alfonso Maira (Julie) of Golden, CO, a daughter, Rosa Maira-Kerwin (Zachary) of Portage, MI, granddaughters, Ashli Maira of NC and Kara Kerwin of MI, brothers, Giuseppe and Salvatore Maira of Italy, sisters, Carmela Barbieri of Italy and Lucia Cannarozzo of Switzerland and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother, Michele Maira. Visiting hours will be held on Sunday December 22, 2019 from 1:00 to 3:00 pm in the chapel of the SPINELLI-RICCIUTI/BEDNAR-OSIECKI FUNERAL HOME, 62 Beaver Street in Ansonia. On Monday, his funeral will begin at 9:15 am at the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am at Holy Rosary Church in Ansonia. Interment will immediately follow in Mt. St. Peter Cemetery in Derby. For more info, please visit www.spinelliricciutifh.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Dec. 20, 2019