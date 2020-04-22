|
Parisi, Angelo
On Sunday, April 19th, 2020, Angelo Parisi of East Haven, passed away at age 95. He was the loving husband of Antoinette Recardo Parisi. They had been together since they were 16 years old…a total of 78 years, an example of unbreakable, undying love. A love that was real. A love that most experience only in the movies. He was the loving father of Mark Parisi, Gary Parisi, the late Lois Jean Parisi Carrano, father-in-law to Anthony Carrano and grandfather to Valeria Carrano. He was a loving and protective brother to 7 siblings: the late Agnes Esposito, the late Jean Ianucci, the late Freddy Parisi, as well as Marie Esposito, Ann Casagrande, Anthony Parisi, Joe Parisi, and a loving uncle to many nieces and nephews. Angelo was born on February 20, 1925 in New Haven, to Jennie (Antonacci) and Angelo Parisi. Angelo's father had immigrated to New Haven from Montescaglioso, Italy. Angelo was a survivor- from growing up in an Italian Immigrant family during the Great Depression, to surviving WWII as a sailor on a destroyer in the South Pacific, as depicted in his published biography, This is War. He was an extremely strong man -- both physically and mentally. Angelo was a powerful example of the most important things in life, which are not things at all. They are love, kindness and the confidence and belief in the ability of oneself to survive. He did what was right throughout his journey, especially during WWII, by listening to his instincts. He did not simply follow what other people said but instead did what he felt was right; sharing a cup of coffee with a fellow sailor who was in shock after their ship was torpedoed, offering a clean shirt and a pack of cigarettes after a kamikaze attack -- these are the things that had stayed with him throughout his life and that shaped him into the man that he was. Angelo's incredible life story can be used as a catalyst for future generations to conquer all obstacles in life; from loss or illness to war and survival. Let his journey serve as a reminder that you are braver, smarter and stronger than you may think. Angelo was.
