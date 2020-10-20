1/1
Angelo Rafael Santos
1956 - 2020
Santos, Angelo Rafael
Angelo Rafael Santos, 63, of West Haven, passed away on October 17, 2020. Born in New Haven on December 2, 1956, a son of the late Rafael and Maria LaLuz Santos, he is survived by his daughter Jessica Santos, son Maxton Witte Santos; siblings, Jose, Iris, and Aida Santos, Maritza Santos-Pernal, Moises and Damari Santos, niece and nephew Alex and Augustina Cordero, and many more nieces and nephews.
A service celebrating Angelo's life will be held on Friday, October 23 at 11:00 a.m. in BEECHER & BENNETT, 2300 Whitney Ave., Hamden. Friends may visit with his family from 10:00-11:00 a.m. Masks and social distancing required. Interment will follow in Whitneyville Cemetery, Hamden.
www.beecherandbennett.com.



Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Beecher and Bennett Funeral Home
OCT
23
Service
11:00 AM
Beecher and Bennett Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Beecher and Bennett Funeral Home
2300 Whitney Avenue
Hamden, CT 06518
