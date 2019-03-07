New Haven Register Obituaries
Gregory F. Doyle Funeral Home, Inc.
291 Bridgeport Avenue
Milford, CT 06460
(203) 874-5641
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Gregory F. Doyle Funeral Home, Inc.
291 Bridgeport Avenue
Milford, CT 06460
View Map
Service
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
6:00 PM
Gregory F. Doyle Funeral Home, Inc.
291 Bridgeport Avenue
Milford, CT 06460
View Map
Rinaldi, Angelo
Angelo Salvatore Rinaldi, age 87, of Ludlow, MA and formerly of Milford, CT, beloved husband of Marilyn Wheelock Rinaldi died on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Angelo was born in Dunmore, PA on April 30, 1931 to the late Paul and Rose Calimino Rinaldi. Angelo was a proud United States Army Veteran and served during the Korean War. He loved boxing and was a professional boxer in the Army. In fact, he was the Middle Weight Champion for the U.S. Army. He graduated from the CT School of Electronics and was the owner and founder of a communications business. He was a very hard worker with a brilliant mind for business and electronics. Angelo was an avid Yankee fan; his love for baseball was passed to his children and grandchildren. Angelo spent many days and nights coaching and throwing the ball with his children and their neighborhood friends. He coached and managed many teams and never missed his children's games. His passion for this sport at no time diminished, as he hardly ever missed a Yankee game on television. He even attended a game with his children a few years ago for Father's Day. Angelo was the President of Milford JR Major League and Babe Ruth for many years along with many of his close friends. He helped name numerous fields in the town of Milford. He was a generous, loving father and grandfather (Poppy) with the biggest heart there is. He will be truly missed by so many.
Survivors include his children: Michael Rinaldi and his wife Grace Rinaldi of Milford, Angela Rinaldi of Milford, Michele Griffin and her husband Jeffery Griffin of York, PA and Marcy Mejia and her husband Luis Mejia of Winchester Center, eight grandchildren; AJ, Torre, Stacie, RJ, Jack, Casey, Morgan and Billy, and four great-grandchildren, Mya, Lea, Jocelyn and Benson. Also, his former wife and dear friend Janice Mayo. Angelo is predeceased by his brothers; James and Paul Rinaldi. Friends and family may call on Friday, March 8 from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. in THE GREGORY F. DOYLE FUNERAL HOME, 291 Bridgeport Avenue, Milford. A service will be held in the funeral home at 6:00 p.m. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Milford Junior Major League Youth Baseball, PO Box 3102, Milford, CT 06460. To leave an online condolence, please visit
www.gregoryfdoylefuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 7, 2019
