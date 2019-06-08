Rosadini, Angelo

Angelo Rosadini, 92, formerly of Moodus, CT, died on June 7, 2019 at Connecticut Hospice in Branford with his best friend and life partner Gladys Edwards by his side. Angelo was born on October 14, 1926, in North Haven. He was the son of Santi Rosadini and Marianna Bertocci Rosadini of Frasineto, Arezzo, Italy. Angelo was a gentle soul who spent his life being a friend to everyone around him. As the youngest of nine children, he learned early on to be a peacemaker. After attending Lyman Hall High School, Angelo enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Corps, and was stationed in Germany at the close of World War II. Angelo was proud of his service to his country and was an active member of the American Legion Post 156 in Moodus. Up until his final year, Angelo could be found every Monday night organizing cards for Bingo at the Legion Hall. Angelo was a mason by trade and also worked for ten years at the University of New Haven as the Postmaster until his retirement in 1986. Angelo loved animals, and they loved him. He was that person at family gatherings who could be found with multiple dogs resting gently at his feet. He was proud of his home in Moodus that he built by himself, and in which he resided for fifty-four years. However, his most treasured jewel was his life partner, Gladys Edwards. They had sixty-five years together that were filled with love, travel, family, and taking care of each other.Angelo is survived by his life partner Gladys Edwards, her siblings Alberta Traub and Arthur Edwards, and many nieces and nephews, including Susan Rindin of Collierville,TN, and his Friday night pizza pals: great niece and nephew Lisa and David Miller of Wallingford, and his great- great nephew Vincent Miller of Wallingford, with whom he had a timeless bond. He was predeceased by seven brothers and one sister – his other jewel, Mary Prignano. Angelo's kind smile and gentle demeanor will be missed by all of us who loved him and called him "friend."

Family and friends may call on Tuesday morning, June 11th from 8:30 to 10:00 AM at the North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. A funeral service will be conducted in the funeral home at 10:00 AM with the Rev. Timothy Meehan officiating. Interment with full military honors will follow in the North Haven Center Cemetery. Donations in Angelo's memory can be made to CT Hospice, Inc., 100 Double Beach Road, Branford, CT 06405 www.northhavenfuneral.com Published in The New Haven Register on June 9, 2019