Sordilli, Angelo
Angelo Sordilli 87, of Hamden, CT and Fort Myers, FL passed away August 1, 2019 at home with his loving wife by his side. Angelo was born June 14, 1932 in Boville Ernica, Province of Frosinone, Italy, son of the late Raffaele and Giovanna Sgrignari Sordilli. Married September 11, 1956 in Boville to his loving wife Lina Paglia Sordilli, they were married for 62 years. Angelo made Connecticut his home and was the owner of the Lattanzi Tile, Marble and Terrazzo Company working on and completing projects throughout New England. He was a devout Catholic and member of the Knights of Columbus. He enjoyed going to daily mass and traveling with his wife on pilgrimages to Lourdes, Padre Pio, Saint Anthony in Padua, and the Holy Land. They were blessed to have had an audience with Pope John II in Rome. He enjoyed gardening, cooking, canning tomatoes and spending time with friends and family.
Loving father of Ralph Sordilli of Hamden, Joann (David) Ditta of Guilford and Rita (Jake) Keltner of Florida. Cherished grandfather of Angelina Ditta and Nazareth Daniels. He is also survived by his two sisters, Suor Raffaelina Sordilli and Suor Teresa Sordilli, both of Italy, and an extended loving family. He was predeceased by his sisters Theresa Cervoni and Loreta Milani.
His funeral procession will leave the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 234 Foxon Rd. (Rte. 80), East Haven WEDNESDAY morning at 10:15. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Christ The Bread of Life Parish at Blessed Sacrament Church, 321 Circular Ave., Hamden at 11:00. Interment will follow in St. Lawrence Cemetery. Friends may call on TUESDAY from 5pm to 8pm. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the may be made in Angelo's memory.
Published in The New Haven Register from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2019