Vitti, Angelo
Nationally Recognized Businessman,
Entrepreneur and Family Man
Angelo Vitti, age 82, of Orange, passed away on Mar. 10, 2020. He leaves his wife of 56 years, Anita Peruzzi Vitti, his son Robert Angelo and his wife Ilon; his daughter Terri Ann; grandchildren Nicholas, Lauren and Bridget; and sister Palma Piselli. He was predeceased by his siblings Michael and Giovanni Vitti. Angelo was born January, 11, 1938 in Italy, the son of Antonio and Maria Rosa Vitti. At age 17, he came to the US, lived with relatives in Bronx, NY then relocating to CT. Angelo would eventually open his own service station, Angelo's Gulf, in the Devon section of Milford, and through the decades, expand its service to include auto sales and more. It is still in operation over 60 years later, operated by his son as Angelo's Auto Center, Inc. Angelo was also President of Vitti Realty, Inc. Angelo was member of the Italian-American Settefratese Club and Knights of Columbus. He was a lover of cars, travel, food, golf nad western movies. His absence will be felt at those times and countless others by the many who loved him. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, March 16th at 10:30 a.m. (DIRECTLY) at Holy Infant Church, 450 Racebrook Road, Orange. Entombment to follow at St. Lawrence Cemetery, West Haven. Family and friends may call on Sunday from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Gregory F. Doyle Funeral Home, 291 Bridgeport Avenue, Milford. To share a memory, please go to www.gregoryfdoylefuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 13, 2020