Kloc, Aniela
Aniela Kloc, age 85, of Derby, CT entered into rest on Sunday, May 10, 2020 in Hewitt Memorial Health & Rehab Center in Shelton, CT from complications of the Covid-19 virus. She was the devoted wife of the late Edward Kloc. She was born in Lowczow, Poland on March 24, 1935, daughter of the late Jakub and Anna Slowik Psonka and has been a resident of Derby since immigrating from Poland in 1974. Aniela was employed for many years with the Bassett Company before her retirement. She was the beloved mother of Anna Valko (Frank), Andy Kloc (Krystyna), Maria Marnell (Robert), Josephine Beattie (Mark), Martha Matto, James Kloc, Wojtek Kloc and Dorothy Kloc. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by 4 brothers: John Psonka, Bronislaw Psonka, Stanislaw Psonka, Henryk Psonka and 4 sisters: Cecylia Kudej, Maria Raczkowska, Emily Najda, Bronislawa Jaworska. She was a dedicated member of the St. Michael Church in Derby, CT and the Polish Saturday School at the church for many years. She used to love organizing children's processions in traditional Polish costumes to celebrate various holiday events at the church. She also made Polish folk costumes and decorative traditional Polish dolls. The children of the Polish Saturday School referred to her as "Babcia od Kosciola" ("a church grandma"). Due to the Coronavirus pandemic a private burial will be held in St. Michael Cemetery. A memorial mass will be held at a date to be announced for the public to attend in St. Michael Church, Derby, CT. The Edward F. Adzima Funeral Home, 253 Elizabeth St., Derby, CT. has been entrusted with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions made to Aniela's name can be made to St. Michael Church, 75 Derby Ave., Derby, CT 06418 or to a charity of your choice.
Aniela Kloc, age 85, of Derby, CT entered into rest on Sunday, May 10, 2020 in Hewitt Memorial Health & Rehab Center in Shelton, CT from complications of the Covid-19 virus. She was the devoted wife of the late Edward Kloc. She was born in Lowczow, Poland on March 24, 1935, daughter of the late Jakub and Anna Slowik Psonka and has been a resident of Derby since immigrating from Poland in 1974. Aniela was employed for many years with the Bassett Company before her retirement. She was the beloved mother of Anna Valko (Frank), Andy Kloc (Krystyna), Maria Marnell (Robert), Josephine Beattie (Mark), Martha Matto, James Kloc, Wojtek Kloc and Dorothy Kloc. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by 4 brothers: John Psonka, Bronislaw Psonka, Stanislaw Psonka, Henryk Psonka and 4 sisters: Cecylia Kudej, Maria Raczkowska, Emily Najda, Bronislawa Jaworska. She was a dedicated member of the St. Michael Church in Derby, CT and the Polish Saturday School at the church for many years. She used to love organizing children's processions in traditional Polish costumes to celebrate various holiday events at the church. She also made Polish folk costumes and decorative traditional Polish dolls. The children of the Polish Saturday School referred to her as "Babcia od Kosciola" ("a church grandma"). Due to the Coronavirus pandemic a private burial will be held in St. Michael Cemetery. A memorial mass will be held at a date to be announced for the public to attend in St. Michael Church, Derby, CT. The Edward F. Adzima Funeral Home, 253 Elizabeth St., Derby, CT. has been entrusted with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions made to Aniela's name can be made to St. Michael Church, 75 Derby Ave., Derby, CT 06418 or to a charity of your choice.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on May 11, 2020.