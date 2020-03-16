|
Zandri, Anita Bergamini
Anita Bergamini Zandri (wife of the late, Geno J. Zandri Sr.) the matriarch of Zandri's Catering and Zandri's Stillwood Inn of Wallingford, passed peacefully in her home at the age of 98, Saturday, March 14, 2020.
Anita was born on July 25th, 1921. She was raised in Hamden, CT by her parents, Silvio and Lucia (Pelliciardi) Bergamini, both immigrants from Camposanto, Modena, Italy.
She graduated from Hamden High School in 1939 then relocated to Wallingford with her family when their property was purchased for construction of the Merritt Parkway. Anita worked in her parents' grocery store, Bergamini's Market, on Quinnipiac Street. She met Geno at a Saturday night dance at the Settentrionale Society in New Haven. They were married in 1943, but shortly after, Anita found herself living above the grocery store raising a newborn baby while Geno was drafted to Europe to defend the Allies in WWII. Upon his return from the war, Geno entered into the family business along with his brother-in-law, Tranquillo Casagrande and father-in-law, Silvio. Encompassing three generations, Bergamini's Market transitioned into Bergamini's Catering to Zandri's Catering, and finally to Zandri's Stillwood Inn. While raising 4 children, Anita worked side by side with Geno and, with the help of family and friends, built the company into a respected and successful business as staff coordinator and head wait staff. Customers as far back as the 1950's continue to reminisce about wonderful memories of their catered events, including the kind attention Anita gave them at the head table which she meticulously decorated with lace tablecloths and garland. Despite her vision loss, she continued to work in the kitchen well into her 90's where she cajoled everyone into giving her sweet treats throughout the day while folding napkins for upcoming events. In the time she had away from catering, she loved to play Bingo, attend horse races, make casino trips, and volunteer on election day at the polls. She enjoyed several trips to Italy to visit relatives and tour the country.
Anita was a loving, funny, hard-working, and loyal wife, mother, sister, aunt, friend, grandmother and great-grandmother. In the face of many obstacles and serious illnesses, her resilient and determined personality enabled her to stay active and involved in her daily activities.
She is survived by her sons: Geno J. Zandri Jr. and his wife, Kathryn, and James Zandri and his wife, Sharon: her daughters: Cynthia Hirschorn and her husband, Marty, and Norene Foster and her husband, Arnold. In addition, 8 grandchildren include: Jason Zandri, Nicole Consiglio (their mother, Lorraine Zandri), Stacy Boothroyd, Bryan Hirschorn, Danielle Zandri, (her mother, Anita Melillo Zandri) Frankie Benham, Rachel Foster, Alyson Plourde, their wives and/or husbands and 13 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her dear sister, Caroline (Mrs. Otello) Massoni, and brothers-in-law Joseph Zandri and Joseph Papallo. Additionally, she is survived by many nieces and nephews. We would also like to acknowledge her loving caregiver, Jodi Avendano, for providing exceptional care, concern and attention for the past three and a half years. She was predeceased by her sisters and brothers-in-law: Alba and Tranquillo Casagrande, Alda and Harry Fazio, and Marcella Papallo.
Due to the Coronavirus and in consideration of the well being of family and friends, sadly, services will be private. Please visit the online memorial page at www.wallingfordfh.com to share your expression of sympathy and memories. Donations in Anita's memory may be sent to: BrightFocus.org/macular
https://www.brightfocus.org/macular
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 17, 2020