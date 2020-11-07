1/
Anita Cohen
Cohen, Anita
Anita Cohen, 90, of Bethany, CT, died October 1, 2020. A native of Brooklyn, NY, Anita worked in New York's garment district and as a teacher before raising her family in Connecticut with Alan, her (late) husband of 53 years. After completing her master's in English, she became a real estate relocation counselor, remained active in several community groups, and served as a literacy volunteer. She was an avid reader who loved learning and activities such as tennis, walking/hiking, and attending arts and cultural performances. With a genuine interest in people, she derived joy from (and felt most fortunate in) cherished connection with family and friends. She is survived by her children Mark (Sue), Steven, and Nancy, grandchildren Jacy (Glenn), Amanda, and Rebecca, and many other loving relatives and friends. No services are currently scheduled. Friends wanting to make a memorial contribution may contact Connecticut Public Broadcasting (ctpublic.org, or your local public broadcasting station) or the ACLU (aclu.org). The Robert E. Shure & Son Funeral Home, New Haven is in care of Arrangements. To sign an online registry book or to leave a message of condolence, please visit; www.shurefuneralhome.com.



Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 7, 2020.
