Anita Kowalewski
Kowalewski, Anita
Anita Kowalewski 75 was reunited with her husband Timothy William Kowalewski in the hereafter September 17, 2020. She leaves behind two daughters, Billie Kowalewski 45 and Sharonn Kowalewski 43, along with four grandchildren. Anastasia M Wilson 23, John D Wilson 21, Shaelyn B Gorman 22, and Madeline L Gorman 20.
Anita was born in Frenchville, Maine February 28, 1945. She was the eighth child out of fourteen born to Henry and Anna Dufour who is also waiting to greet her in the afterlife. Around 1957 Anita and her family, including her 13 siblings: Clifford J Dufour (Deceased), Paul E Dufour (Deceased), Mary Ann (Dufour) Lavertue (Deceased), Adeline (Dufour) Affhauser (Deceased), Cecile (Dufour) Gagnon, Mary May (Dufour) Bianca, Rosarie Dufour, Henry Dufour, John A Dufour, Helen (Dufour) Boyce, Philip Dufour, Gerald Dufour, and Roger Dufour moved to Waterbury, Connecticut. Around 1974, while working at local factory she met her husband. The couple settled in Clinton, Connecticut where they raised their family.
Anita enjoyed reading books and loved crime dramas. She enjoyed going on adventures with her husband, even if they were small just to get breakfast or a lobster. She loved doing home improvements with her husband, spending time with her children and grandchildren, and loved taking them to amusement parks or the beach. She will be missed by all of us.
Funeral services and burial will be private. Messages of condolences may be sent to the family at www.doolittlefuneralservice.com .

Published in Shoreline Times on Sep. 28, 2020.
