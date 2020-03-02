|
DePino, Anita Leperi
Entered into rest, Feb. 29, 2020, Anita Leperi DePino, 78, of East Haven; wife of Andrew DePino, Sr.; mother of Andy DePino, Jr., Lisa DePino (Robert) Panza and Marc (Tricia) DePino; also survived by 4 grandchildren Ashley, Anita, Olivia and Anthony and 5 great- grandchildren; predeceased by her parents James and Rita Milette Leperi, siblings James Leperi, Faith Santamauro and Louise Crisafi. Anita had worked as a pediatric nurse at St. Raphael's Hospital and then later at Peschell's Bakery. She loved gardening and cooking and was an avid NY Yankee's fan.
Funeral from MARESCA & SONS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Chapel St. Friday at 9:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Michael's Church at 10 a.m. Interment in St. Agnes Cemetery. Friends may call Thursday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to . (St.jude.org.).Offer condolences at marescafuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020