Gallagher, Anita Schebell

Anita Schebell Gallagher passed away peacefully on November 17, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Ultimately time caught up with Anita and she was called to Heaven to be with her loved ones.

Anita was born in West Haven, CT, on December 11, 1923, to Mary Caruso Schebell and Gustave Schebell. She was oldest and the only sister of three brothers, whom she adored. Anita graduated New Haven High School, where she excelled in all sports alongside her brothers.

She met her beloved husband, James F. Gallagher Sr., in Orange, CT, and shortly thereafter, moved to Medway, MA, to settle there and raise their five children, for 50 years.

Anita will be remembered by her many accomplishments; her greatest was her family, who she was extremely proud of and brought her the greatest joy.

Anita was the proud owner of Gallagher's Furniture for 35 years and worked tirelessly as it became one of the most successful companies and a landmark furniture store in Massachusetts.

She loved to travel, garden, prepare gourmet meals for her family, invest in real estate and remodel older homes. She was an avid sports fan and loved to watch the games with her family.

She split her time between Palm Beach Florida, Beaver Creek Colorado, Scottsdale Arizona, and Houston, Texas.

Anita will be remembered for her smile, laughter, quick wit, loving and caring ways and intelligence.

Throughout her life, she exemplified kindness, generosity and patience.

Anita lived her life with dignity and grace. She was a bright light and touched all that met her. We will forever carry your memory in our hearts.

Anita was preceded in death by her husband, James F. Gallagher Sr.; daughter, Joan Moore; and brother, Neal Schebell.

Those left to cherish her memory includes her children: Mary and Andrew Oretsky, Patricia and Patrick Harrison, Steven Gallagher and James Gallagher Jr. as well as brothers, Gustave Schebell Jr. and Theodore Schebell; grandchildren: Walther Pope III, Colleen Harrison, Rachael Moore, James R. Gallagher, Christopher Gallagher, Danielle Gallagher, Ryan Gallagher and Lauren Gallagher.

A Memorial Service to honor Anita's life will be at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store