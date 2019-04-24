Isidoro, Sr. Anita V.

Sr. Anita V. Isidoro OSB, 81, passed away April 22, 2019 in St. Mary's Home, West Hartford. She was formerly known as Sr. Marie Lydie. Sr. Anita was born in Canalate Malolos Bulacan, Philippines July 9, 1937 a daughter of the late Agustin and Carmen Velasco Isidoro. She is survived by a sister Jesusa Fajardo; a brother Ernesto Fajardo; a niece Rosalie Fajardo; nephews

Jesus Francisco, Narciso and Victor (Jane) Fajardo. She was predeceased by a brother Emeterio.

Sister Anita entered the Congregation of Jesus Crucified (Benedictines) on March 29, 1959 in France. She became a novice on October 7, 1959 and made her perpetual profession on May 30, 1966 at Regina Mundi Priory in Devon, PA. She received a Master of Arts Degree in Formative Spirituality from Duquesne University in Pittsburgh, PA in 1986. Sister Anita lived in Monasteries in France as well as in American houses. She served as a novice mistress, sub-prioress, and prioress. She had artistic gifts that manifested themselves in beautiful floral arrangements for Chapel, fine sewing and embroidering for sacred linens, and designing cards.

Friends are invited to the Monastery of the Glorious Cross, 61 Burban Drive, Branford for a Mass of Christian Burial in the Monastery Chapel Thursday at 1:30 p.m. Interment will be in St. Agnes Cemetery, Branford. The Celentano Funeral Home is taking care of her arrangements. www.celentanofuneralhome.com. Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 25, 2019