1/1
Ann B. Frisbie
1915 - 2020
Frisbie, Ann B.
Ann Barbara Frisbie, age 105, of New Haven, and formerly of Milford and Saint Petersburg, FL, beloved wife of the late Edward J. Frisbie, died on Monday, September 14, 2020. Ann was born in Milford on April 25, 1915 to the late Modestino and Saveria Sisbarro Gilormine. Ann worked as an expeditor at Norden Technologies for over 30 years. She was active in her community and volunteered at the All Children's Hospital in Saint Petersburg, FL, the Beth El Shelter in Milford and always loved to help with the Barnum Festival in Bridgeport. She was also a member of the Milford Hospital Auxiliary and the Bridgeport and Saint Petersburg Lions Clubs. Ann was a longtime parishioner of Saint Ann Church in Milford. Survivors include her children: Mary Lee Frisbie of New Haven, Edward L. Frisbie of Middlebury and Kenneth J. Frisbie (Linda) of West Haven, three grandchildren, Mathew Frisbie, Dana (David) Frye and Kimberly Frisbie and her two great-grandchildren, Aurora and Hailey and several nieces and nephews. Ann is predeceased by her eight brothers and sisters and her daughter-in-law, Diane. Friends may call on Thursday, September 17th from 9:30 am – 10:30 a.m. in ThHE GREGORY F. DOYLE FUNERAL HOME, 291 Bridgeport Avenue, Milford. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated following the calling hour at 11:00 a.m. in Saint Ann Church (St Raphael Parish), Milford. Interment will follow in Saint Mary Cemetery, Milford. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Beth El Shelter in Milford. To leave an online condolence, please visit,
www.gregoryfdoylefuneralhome.com



Published in The New Haven Register on Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
17
Calling hours
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Gregory F. Doyle Funeral Home, Inc.
SEP
17
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Saint Ann Church (St Raphael Parish)
