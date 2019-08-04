|
Ramsey, Ann B.
Ann B. Tortora Ramsey, 86, formerly of Village Street, North Haven, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at the Masonicare Health Center, Wallingford with her family by her side. She was the beloved wife of the late Harry J. "Harry the Hammer" Ramsey. Ann was born in New Haven on October 24, 1932 and was the daughter of the late Benjamin and Dorothy Nuzzo Tortora. Ann had worked at the former Strause-Adler Company of New Haven and was an excellent cook, especially her stuffed breads. Her greatest joy was spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren whom she loved unconditionally. Mother of Stella (Bill)Amato, Raymond Ramsey, Linda (Dominic) Masella and Laurie Gervasi. Grandmother of Jennifer (Kevin) Lanzoni, Danielle (Salvatore) DeLucia, Jr., Michael Amato, Joshualee and Isaiah Ramsey. Great-grandmother of Derek, Alex, Julianna and Dustin. Sister of Benjamin (Lois) Tortora, Bernadette (Robert) Magnuson and the late Immaculata Manemeit, John Tortora, Dolores Sims. Also survived by her brother-in-law Robert Sims. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Masonicare, Ramage 4 for the excellent care and compassion.
The visiting hours will be Wednesday morning from 9:30 to 11:00 at the North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. Her funeral procession will leave the funeral home at 11:00. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated in St. Elizabeth of the Trinity Church at St. Therese Church, 555 Middletown Avenue, North Haven at 11:30. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery. www.northhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 5, 2019