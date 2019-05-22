O'Connor, Ann Brereton

It is with great sadness and loss that the family of Ann Brereton O'Connor share news of her passing on May 18, 2019. She spent her last days surrounded by family and friends whose lives she touched and blessed.

Ann was born July 5, 1942 in New Haven, Connecticut. She grew up and went to school in East Haven. She worked as a computer operator at New Haven Railroad, Winchester Arms, United Nuclear, and Echlin. She was loving and kind, and always enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.

Ann was predeceased by her parents Frank Brereton and Margaret Baker Brereton, older brothers Frank and John-Michael Brereton, and her eldest niece and nephew. She leaves behind her devoted son Michael O'Connor, his wife Stephanie, beloved granddaughters Violet and Skyler, her sister Kathryn Narracci, her cousin Cathy Russo, and many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.

A funeral mass will be held at St. Vincent de Paul's Church on 80 Taylor Avenue, East Haven, CT on Saturday, June 1 at 11:00 a.m. A reception will follow the mass. Gifts in memory of Ann can be donated to or Connecticut Hospice. Published in The New Haven Register on May 26, 2019