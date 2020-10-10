Hanraty, Ann C
Ann C. Hanraty, age 88, of Hamden, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at CT Hospice. She was born on November 29, 1931, in New Haven, the daughter of the late Ethel (Rice) Chacon. Loving mother of Michael (Alice) Hanraty of Hamden. Cherished grandmother of Erin (Diana) Switaj of Brooklyn, NY. Ann was a longtime employee at SNET and was very passionate about her family and friends. She loved playing bingo with her friends, and enjoyed her soap opera's.
Funeral Services will be private, and were entrusted to Hamden Memorial Funeral Home, 1300 Dixwell Avenue, Hamden. Condolences may be expressed at hamdenmemorialfuneralhome.com