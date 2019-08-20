|
|
Milici, Ann C.
Ann Calvert Milici, 97, of Branford, passed peacefully at Yale New Haven Hospital on August 17, 2019. She was born on March 24, 1922 in Tunkhannock, PA to Robert C. Calvert and Grace Robinson Calvert. Ann was a nurse in the Navy during World War II, where she met her husband, Dr. John J. Milici. After the war they returned to Connecticut, where John grew up. Together they established a private practice and raised their family in West Haven. They summered in Hotchkiss Grove, where Ann was crowned "Miss Hotchkiss Grove" in 1961. Ann and John made The Grove their year-round home in retirement, having helped their children all settle in the community to raise another generation of Grovers.
Ann grew up on a farm and possessed quite the green thumb. She lovingly tended to her gardens, for which she received the Residential Beautification Award from the Branford Garden Club. Ann was an excellent golfer: hitting a hole in one and playing regularly until she was 95, when she won the Horse Race tournament at her golf club at Isla Del Sol in St. Pete Beach, FL. Ann loved to host gatherings in her home, whether it was an elaborately-themed costume party for friends, a holiday celebration for her entire extended family, or having her children and her grandchildren over for dinner.
Ann is survived by her children Rose (Chuck) Balch, Jean Myers, Roberta (James) Mendillo, AJ (Linda) Milici, and Anita (Frank) Matarazzo; her grandchildren Chip (Nicole) Balch, Daniel Myers, Brett Myers, Courtney (Adam) Squire, Jaimee Mendillo, Hillary Mendillo, Jaclyn Milici, Valerie Milici, Francesca Matarazzo, and Giovanni Matarazzo; and her great-grandchildren Isabella Balch, Emma Balch, Jackson Myers, and Lila Myers. Ann is also survived by her younger brother Robert J. Calvert and countless extended family members. Ann was predeceased by her husband John J. Milici, her son-in-law Dick Myers, as well as her parents and other siblings.
Family and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at St. Therese Church Monday morning at 10:00. Burial, with Military Honors, in St. Lawrence Cemetery, West Haven to follow. For directions and online memorial see www.wsclancy.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 21, 2019