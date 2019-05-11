Home

Ann Crenshaw Obituary
Crenshaw, Ann
Ann M. Crenshaw, age 79, of New Haven, entered into eternal life on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at her home. She was born on September 12, 1939, in Brewton, Alabama, to the late Robert and Verzannie Crenshaw. Loving mother of Denise (Dennis) Barnes, Dennis Crenshaw, Charlene Crenshaw all of New Haven, and Steven Crenshaw of West Haven. Also survived by 11 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren. Predeceased by 5 sisters and 2 brothers.
A Celebration of Ann's life will be held on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at Community Baptist Church, 143 Shelton Avenue, at 11 a.m. Viewing in Church from 10-11 a.m. Interment will be at Evergreen Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed at colonialfunerals.com
Published in The New Haven Register on May 12, 2019
