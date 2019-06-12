Yeomans, Ann D.

Ann D. (Onofrio) Yeomans, 82, of Wallingford, died peacefully at MidState Medical Center on Monday, June 10, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Earl Yeomans.

Ann was born in East Haven on August 23, 1936, the daughter of the late Michael and Maria (Capella) Onofrio. She grew up in East Haven, then moved to Wallingford in 1967. Ann worked at Revere in Wallingford, followed by Harco in Branford until she retired in 2007.Ann loved her friends whom she knew for many years. She enjoyed planting and arranging flowers. She was an avid fan of UConn Women's Basketball.Known by her family as Annie, she is survived by her children, Patty Kozdroy and her husband John, Sharon Yeomans and her spouse Sue Tillson, Brian Yeomans and his wife Kelly and Earl Yeomans; her grandchildren, Lynette, Ryan, Jimmy, Maria, Priscilla, Johnny; and her great granddaughters, Harper and Edie. All of whom brought tremendous joy to her life. She is survived by her siblings Lena Tramantano of East Haven and John Onofrio of West Haven.She was predeceased by her brothers, Michael Onofrio and Tony Onofrio; her sister, Rose Mingione; and daughter-in-law, Elissa Yeomans.The family would like to thank her caring health aids Lolita and Michelle, as well as Tony from her church whose prayer visits lifted her spirits.Ann's family will receive relatives and friends in Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 N. Main St. Ext., on Sunday, June 16, from 2 to 5 pm. Funeral services will be held on Monday at 10 am from the funeral home when the funeral cortege will proceed to Church of the Resurrection where a Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated at 11 am. Interment will be in All Saints Cemetery in North Haven.www.wallingfordfh.com Published in The New Haven Register on June 13, 2019