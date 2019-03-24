Devlin, Ann

Ann Cudgma Devlin of Branford, Connecticut passed peacefully from this life on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at the age of 84. She was surrounded by her family who find comfort in knowing that she is with those that have passed before her. Ann is predeceased by her brothers Jack & Buddy Cudgma and her children Brian & Donna Devlin. Ann is lovingly remembered by her children Glen & Jodi, her sister Joan, her grandchildren Timothy, Theresa, and Brian, as well her extended family, friends, and those in the community that knew her. Ann was born on August 12, 1934 in New Haven, CT, a daughter of John and Agnes Sinkievich Cudgma. As a town politician, she was very passionate about the community as well as national issues. Her career in politics also extended into her position as a realtor, leading her to represent the CT realtors at our nation's capital. In addition to owning her own realtor agency for 30 years, she was the former President of Shoreline Board of Realtors and also served on the National Association of Realtors and the state association. Ann also extended her career into volunteer work with organizations such as Red Cross, United Cerebral Palsy, and many others. Ann was an avid reader, enjoying a new novel every day. Given the chance to enjoy a good book on the beach was her happy place. She also had a passion in the kitchen, creating family traditions and recipes every chance she could get, a trait she passed on to her daughter Jodi that she carries on today. One of her favorite parts of family gatherings was any chance to play set back, poker, or any card game where she could showcase her competitive spirit. In her younger days, Ann was very athletic and adventurous with her love for bowling, tennis, skiing, and her role as a majorette. She loved to travel and live an active life.

Calling hours will take place at W.S. Clancy Memorial Funeral Home, 244 North Main Street, Branford on Tuesday, March 26th from 4-7pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Mary Church of St. John Bosco Parish, Branford, on Wednesday, March 27 at 10:30am. Burial will follow at St. Agnes Cemetery in Branford. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Ann's life. Flowers and condolences may be sent directly to W.S. Clancy Memorial Funeral Home or to the Devlin family at 70 Laurel Hill Road, Branford, CT 06405. Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 24, 2019