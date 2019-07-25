DiCerbo, Ann

Ann Halama DiCerbo, 90, of Milford and formerly of West Haven entered into rest on July 24, 2019 at CT. Hospice surrounded by her loving family. She was the loving wife of 70 years to the late Joseph P. DiCerbo. Mother of Laura (Tom) DeLucia, Andrea (Mike DeTulio) Girasulo, Marybeth (Luther) Clarke and the late Richard DiCerbo. Grandmother "Mimi" of Olivia, Michael and Ella Clarke.

Sister of Emily Cozens and the late Frank and Michael Halama. Born in Stamford, Ann was a daughter of the late Michael and Elizabeth Halama. Ann, Joe and family's favorite vacation spot was always by an ocean especially Cape Cod and the West Haven Fish and Game Club where they were members since the club was formed. Ann enjoyed listening to music, watching movies and sports. She got immense joy and pride from having her Grandchildren in her life and loved everything they did especially the arts and sports. She was a member of the West Haven Junior Women's League, a member of the women's auxiliary at the West Haven Italian American Club, she volunteered at the West Haven School system for the Reading Readiness program. She was a communicant of Our Lady of Victory Church.

The hours for visitation will take place on MONDAY, July 29th from 5 to 8 p.m. at the West Haven Funeral Home at the green. On TUESDAY morning family and friends are asked to proceed directly to Our Lady of Victory Church for a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 o'clock. Interment will be private. The family is grateful to all the very special caregivers at Connecticut Hospice. In lieu of flowers, please consider Donations to be made to CT Hospice, 100 Double Beach Rd., Branford, CT 06405. To leave an online message for the family, please visit our website:

www.westhavenfuneral.com Published in The New Haven Register on July 28, 2019