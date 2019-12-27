|
|
Diers, Ann
Ann MacDonald Diers, born January 23, 1925, passed away peacefully at home
on December 15, 2019. The daughter of Elisabeth and Isaac "Murray" MacDonald she was born in Concord, MA. Ann received a BA from the Hartt School of Music and an MA from Columbia University. She married the love of her life, Harmon Diers, in 1952 and they raised their three children in Bethany, CT. There she taught music for 20 years and, as a gifted soprano, performed with the New Haven and Detroit Symphonies. In 1976, she sang a solo concert at Carnegie Hall which was well-received by the New York Times music critic.
In 1989, she and Harmon moved to Cape Cod where they joined the Chatham Chorale as well as other musical groups and became members of the Unitarian Universalist Meeting House of Chatham. Her love of the Church was only exceeded by her care for the choir and the music that was presented every Sunday. Composing music was one of her driving passions, whether for chorus, children or as a soloist. Several of her pieces have been published and her anthem "Hold Your Hands Out Over the Earth" won first place in a national competition. Ann was predeceased by her three children - Heidi, Andy and Cindy, and by her beloved husband, Harmon. She is survived by her grandchildren - Brooke, Heather and Ryan as well as her daughter-in-law Bing (Diers) King and son-in-law Jeff Spiegel. We will miss her big smile and the never-ending love of music that she brought to each and every gathering.
A memorial service for Ann will be held in the springtime. For online condolences, please visit www.nickersonfunerals.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Dec. 29, 2019