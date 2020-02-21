New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
West Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
662 Savin Avenue
West Haven, CT 06516
(203) 934-7921
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
West Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
662 Savin Avenue
West Haven, CT 06516
View Map
Graveside service
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
10:00 AM
Oak Grove Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Ann Holt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ann E. Holt


1953 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ann E. Holt Obituary
Holt, Ann E.
Ann Elizabeth Holt, age 66, of West Haven passed away on February 18, 2020. She was born in Norwalk, daughter of the late Frederick and Mary Alice Burtsche Holt. Ann is survived by her siblings, Catherine (Donald) Delano of Branford and John (Johanne) Holt of Bethany, her nieces, Michelle (Dana) Miller-Pettaway, Jennifer (Jason) Perez, Melissa (Jordan) McCarthy, Emily, Elizabeth and Patricia Holt, her nephews Matthew Bonner and Benjamin Holt, her 2 great-nieces and 3 great-nephews. Ann was predeceased by her brother Richard Holt and her sister Mary Bonner. For over 23 years, Ann was employed with Medical Specialist of Fairfield. She loved her family and always looked forward to finding a great sale at Macy's.
The hours for visitation will be Monday from 4-7 p.m. at the West Haven Funeral Home at the Green. A Graveside Service will be held on Tuesday at 10 a.m. in Oak Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . For online condolences, please visit our website at
www.westhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ann's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of West Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -