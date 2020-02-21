|
|
Holt, Ann E.
Ann Elizabeth Holt, age 66, of West Haven passed away on February 18, 2020. She was born in Norwalk, daughter of the late Frederick and Mary Alice Burtsche Holt. Ann is survived by her siblings, Catherine (Donald) Delano of Branford and John (Johanne) Holt of Bethany, her nieces, Michelle (Dana) Miller-Pettaway, Jennifer (Jason) Perez, Melissa (Jordan) McCarthy, Emily, Elizabeth and Patricia Holt, her nephews Matthew Bonner and Benjamin Holt, her 2 great-nieces and 3 great-nephews. Ann was predeceased by her brother Richard Holt and her sister Mary Bonner. For over 23 years, Ann was employed with Medical Specialist of Fairfield. She loved her family and always looked forward to finding a great sale at Macy's.
The hours for visitation will be Monday from 4-7 p.m. at the West Haven Funeral Home at the Green. A Graveside Service will be held on Tuesday at 10 a.m. in Oak Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . For online condolences, please visit our website at
www.westhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 23, 2020