Walker, Ann G.

Ann G. Walker, 92, of Breinigsville, formerly of Hamden, CT, passed away Friday, May 3, 2019. She was the wife of the late Richard J. Walker. Born in Clayburg, NY, she was the daughter of the late John T. and Elizabeth (Farrell) Gleason. She was a member of the Cathedral Church of St. Catharine of Siena, Allentown, where she served as a Eucharistic Minister. Ann graduated with a degree in Home Economics from Plattsburg State College. Ann worked at the former Traub's Market. She loved counted cross stich, her daily Word Search and sending greeting cards to family and friends, who cherished her special words of kindness. Her energy and positive outlook were only trumped by her deep faith, loving nature and warmth.

She is survived by her children, Denise and Robert; grandchildren, Zachary, Ethan, Christopher, Colin, and Tyler; great-grandson, Alijah; daughters-in-law, Debra Walker and Susan McNeill; brother J. William Gleason; sister, Theresa Pellerin. She was predeceased by children, Candace, Daniel and William.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held 2:00 pm. Friday, May 10, 2019 at the Cathedral Church of St. Catharine of Siena, 1825 W. Turner St., Allentown, PA 18104. Calling will begin at 1:00 Friday in the Church. Arrangements: Trexler Funeral Home Allentown. www.trexlerfuneralhome.com

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate contributions be made to Lehigh Valley Hospice, 2024 Lehigh St., Suite 100, Allentown, PA 18103. Published in The New Haven Register on May 8, 2019