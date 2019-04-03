Gentile, Ann "Babe"

Ann M. "Babe" Gentile, of West Haven passed away March 30, 2019 in Yale New Haven Hospital. She is the beloved wife of Louis Gentile. Born in New Haven October 20, 1942, daughter of the late Pasquale and Margaret Scoppetto Carasone, Babe was a singer with the band Just Friends playing locally for many years. She also was a waitress at the Mayflower Diner and a bartender at Pat's Pardee and Candlelight by the Sea for many years. Babe was also a roller-skating instructor at Skate Land in East Haven for many years. She enjoyed cooking and baking and spending time with her family. Loving mother of Marjorie, Anita, Mario, and Michael Cancel, Donna Maricondi, and Andrea, Louis Jr., Joseph and James Gentile, and the late Jodi Lynn Modena. Sister of Terry, Pasquale and Michael Carasone, and the late Casey Cancel. She is also survived by 24 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren and was predeceased by her grandson Anthony Vecchio and great-grandson Lucas Xavier Gentile.

Funeral services will be held in the Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc., 11 Wooster Place in New Haven Friday evening at 6:30. Relatives and friends may visit with Babe's family Friday from 4 p.m. until the time of service. Memorial contributions may be made to Smilow Cancer Hospital- YNHH-Office of Development, PO Box 1849, New Haven, CT 06508. Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 3, 2019