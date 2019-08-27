|
Groleau, Ann
Ann Alberino Groleau, 71, passed away peacefully August 25, 2019 in CT Hospice with her loving family by her side. Ann was the wife of the late Roger Groleau. She was born in New Haven November 26, 1947 a daughter of the late William L. and Mary Keane Alberino. Ann worked for the Regional Water Authority for many years prior to her retirement. She is survived by her children, Lisa (Michael) Pyne and Anthony (Donna) DeFrancesco; brother William J. Alberino; and sister Mary (Norman) Willmott; her grandchildren Tyler and Ashlee Pyne, several nieces and nephews and many loving friends. Ann loved to be with her family during the holidays.
Friends and family may call at the Celentano Funeral Home, 424 Elm St., New Haven
Thursday from 4-7 p.m. A funeral service will take place in the funeral home at 6:30 p.m. Memorial contributions in Ann's memory may be made to CT Hospice, 100 Beach Rd., Branford, CT 06405. To leave a condolence, please visit www.celentanlfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 28, 2019