New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celentano Funeral Home
424 Elm Street
New Haven, CT 06511
203-865-1234
Resources
More Obituaries for Ann Groleau
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ann Groleau

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ann Groleau Obituary
Groleau, Ann
Ann Alberino Groleau, 71, passed away peacefully August 25, 2019 in CT Hospice with her loving family by her side. Ann was the wife of the late Roger Groleau. She was born in New Haven November 26, 1947 a daughter of the late William L. and Mary Keane Alberino. Ann worked for the Regional Water Authority for many years prior to her retirement. She is survived by her children, Lisa (Michael) Pyne and Anthony (Donna) DeFrancesco; brother William J. Alberino; and sister Mary (Norman) Willmott; her grandchildren Tyler and Ashlee Pyne, several nieces and nephews and many loving friends. Ann loved to be with her family during the holidays.
Friends and family may call at the Celentano Funeral Home, 424 Elm St., New Haven
Thursday from 4-7 p.m. A funeral service will take place in the funeral home at 6:30 p.m. Memorial contributions in Ann's memory may be made to CT Hospice, 100 Beach Rd., Branford, CT 06405. To leave a condolence, please visit www.celentanlfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ann's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Celentano Funeral Home
Download Now