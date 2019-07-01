Guarino, Ann

Ann Gesino Guarino, 95, of West Haven, passed away at Yale New Haven Hospital on Saturday evening, June 29, 2019 with her close family by her side, including her 3 great-grandchildren, Derek Thomas Williams, Daniel Francis Williams, and Drew Ann Williams whom she loved more than words can adequately express. Her great-grandchildren were the center of her world and she participated in their lives daily. She lived a very full and active life right up until her passing. She previously worked for many years at May Coat Company in New Haven and ultimately retired at the age of 85 from Stop and Shop in West Haven where she enjoyed working in the bakery. She was married to Frank G. Guarino until his passing in 1975. She is survived by her two daughters, Linda J. Guarino Clough and Patricia A. Guarino Francis. She is also survived by her granddaughter, Shari L. Francis Williams, grandson-in-law Brian G. Williams, and their 3 children previously mentioned. Ann was very close with her immediate family who will miss her immensely but will carry on her memory.

The hours for visitation will be Tuesday (TODAY) from 5-7 p.m. at the West Haven Funeral Home at the Green. A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday morning at 10am at the funeral home. Interment will follow in St. Lawrence Cemetery. For online condolence, please visit the funeral home's website at

www.westhavenfuneral.com. Published in The New Haven Register on July 2, 2019