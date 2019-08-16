|
White, Ann, K.
In Wallingford. Aug. 15, 2019, Ann K. Sires White, 89, of New Haven and Hamden. Beloved wife of the late William O. White. Mother of William O. Jr.(Laura) of Southington, Thomas H. (Mary) of North Haven, John O. of Hamden, Kathleen A. White of Bronx, NY, Ellen L. (Daniel) Goslicki of Wethersfield and the late James J. White. Grandmother of Andrew, John Patrick, James, Olivia White and Daron Goslicki. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a brother Robert D. Sires, a sister Margaret Fisk and her maternal grandmother Mary Morris Hayes whom she loved dearly. Ann was born in New Haven daughter of the late John and Mary Hayes Sires, was a graduate of St. Marys High School and St. Raphael Hospital School of Nursing class of 1951. She was employed for many years as a registered nurse, first with the Hospital of St. Raphael, then as a private duty nurse and lastly at Sacred Heart Manor from where she retired. Ann was a perpetual volunteer at St. Aedan School, North Dame High School (WH), and Sacred Heart Academy. She was profoundly generous to her family and all known to her. Ann had a great devotion to Mary the Blessed Mother and her passing on the Feast of the Assumption was a true blessing.
Funeral from Sisk Brothers Funeral Home, 3105 Whitney Ave., Hamden, Monday morning at 9:30. Mass of Christian Burial in Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, Hamden at 10:00. Burial will follow in Beaverdale Memorial Park. Friends may call Sunday from 4:00-7:00pm. Memorial contributions may be made to Sacred Heart Manor, 261 Benham St., Hamden, CT 06514. www.siskbrothers.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 17, 2019