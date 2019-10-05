|
Alexander, Ann L.
Ann L. (McInnis) Alexander, 88, of East Haven, formerly of Milford, died Thursday, October 3, 2019, at Yale New Haven Hospital. She was the loving wife of the late John Alexander.
She was born in Scotland, March 16, 1931, a daughter of the late William and Annie McInnis. She enjoyed being active at the Milford, East Haven and North Haven Senior Centers and loved to crotchet and make ceramics. Ann enjoyed desserts, hot tea, and being true to her Scottish heritage an occasional glass of Glenlivet.
She is survived by her daughters, Janis Alexander, Carol Cantley and her husband Al, Lynne Mansfield and her husband Mark, and Joan Matts and her husband Phil; her grandchildren, Adam Alexander, Alex Cantley, Heather Cantley, Tina Ferrie and D.J. Ferrie; and three great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be private. www.wallingfordfh.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 6, 2019