New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Riverview Funeral Home
390 River Road
Shelton, CT 06484
203-924-6800
Resources
More Obituaries for Ann Castiello
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ann L. Castiello

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ann L. Castiello Obituary
Castiello, Ann L.
Ann L. Castiello, age 86, of Shelton peacefully entered into rest on Saturday, February 29, 2020 in Bishop Wicke Health Center. She was the beloved wife of the late Albert D. Castiello, Sr. Ann was born in Ansonia on June 19, 1933 the daughter of the late Adolf and Teofila (Dunaj) Marecki. She loved spending time with her children and family. She also enjoyed reading. Ann is survived by her children Albert D. Castiello, Jr. and Nancy A. Derman, her granddaughter Amy A. Castiello, her sister Elizabeth Marecki, as well as several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her son David Castiello, four brothers and three sisters. Friends are invited to attend Ann's Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 5 in St. Joseph Church, 32 Jewett St., Ansonia. Burial will follow in Mt. St. Peter Cemetery, Derby. The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Bishop Wicke for their kind and compassionate care. Online condolences can be left for the family at www.riverviewfh.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ann's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Riverview Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -