|
|
Castiello, Ann L.
Ann L. Castiello, age 86, of Shelton peacefully entered into rest on Saturday, February 29, 2020 in Bishop Wicke Health Center. She was the beloved wife of the late Albert D. Castiello, Sr. Ann was born in Ansonia on June 19, 1933 the daughter of the late Adolf and Teofila (Dunaj) Marecki. She loved spending time with her children and family. She also enjoyed reading. Ann is survived by her children Albert D. Castiello, Jr. and Nancy A. Derman, her granddaughter Amy A. Castiello, her sister Elizabeth Marecki, as well as several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her son David Castiello, four brothers and three sisters. Friends are invited to attend Ann's Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 5 in St. Joseph Church, 32 Jewett St., Ansonia. Burial will follow in Mt. St. Peter Cemetery, Derby. The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Bishop Wicke for their kind and compassionate care. Online condolences can be left for the family at www.riverviewfh.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 1, 2020