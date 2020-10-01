Lesandrine , Ann Lambert
Ann Louise Lambert Lesandrine, 90, passed away September 29, 2020; loving mother of Helen Riviere of West Haven and Raymond (Gail) Lesandrine, Jr. of Branford; devoted grandmother of Leah, Jared, Kara and Kristy; great-grandmother of Conrad and Greyson; predeceased by her brother James (Jean) Lamberti; born Dec. 30, 1929 daughter of the late Frank and Madeline Lambert. Ann had worked in her brother's business Lamberti Packing Co. for over 30 years and then at the Willows Nursing Home in Woodbridge where she later volunteered during her retirement years. She was a special person who touched the lives of everyone and was very dedicated to her family.
Friends may call at MARESCA & SONS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Chapel St. Friday from 9:30 a.m to 11 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Michael's Church at 11:30 a.m. Burial in All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Recreation Fund at the Willows, 225 Amity Rd., Woodbridge, CT 06525 or CT Hospice Inc., 100 Double Beach Rd., Branford, CT 06405. Offer condolences at marescafuneralhome.com