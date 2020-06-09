Ann Loesch
1944 - 2020
Loesch, Ann
Ann Louise Loesch, age 76, of Milford, died on Friday, June 5, 2020. She was born in Milford Hospital on January 12, 1944 to the late Evelyn and Karl Loesch. She attended Milford schools and worked at Wayside Furniture (later Huffman Koos) for over 40 years in the administrative offices. She rose to the position of Vice President for Administration and Human Resources with responsibility for the stores in CT, NY and NJ. Wayside was known for its philanthropy in the community. Ann was instrumental in the planning and execution of several major events to benefit various charities including hosting an art exhibit to benefit the World Special Olympics in New Haven; a very special event to celebrate their 50th anniversary where they donated 50 rooms of furniture to the homeless; designer rooms featuring local celebrities to benefit the NHSO, just to name a few. Ann's involvement in community affairs included serving as a Vice President of the Connecticut Retail Merchants Assn.; the assistant treasurer and board member of the United Way of Milford; the Milford Hospital Auxiliary board including co-chairing numerous fund raising activities, the board of the Milford Chamber of Commerce and volunteering for fundraising. She also volunteered at the Beth El Center. She served on the Milford Hospital Board of Directors and was a Corporator of the Milford Bank. She enjoyed traveling and visited California, Colorado, Cape Cod, most of the Caribbean islands, England, France, and Portugal. She was an avid reader and bridge player and enjoyed visiting the Casino. She is survived by her loving sister Evelyn Laura Loesch and many close friends.
Friends are invited to attend a graveside service on Friday, June 12th in Milford Cemetery at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mary Taylor Church or to the charity of your choice. To share a memory, please go to
www.gregoryfdoylefuneralhome.com



Published in The New Haven Register on Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Milford Cemetery
