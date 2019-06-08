New Haven Register Obituaries
More Obituaries for Ann Farricielli
Ann M. Farricielli

Ann M. Farricielli Obituary
Farricielli, Ann M.
Ann M. Farricielli, 90, of North Haven, passed away on Friday, June 7, 2019 at her home. She was born in New Haven on December 28, 1928 and was the daughter of the late Charles and Antoinette Milano Farricielli. Ann had worked for the City of New Haven for many years until her retirement. In her younger years, she loved to travel and her fondest memory was her trip to Italy with her sister. Ann was a volunteer at the Clelian Adult Day Care Center at Sacred Heart Academy, Hamden. Sister of Annette DelVecchio and the late Vincent and Salvatore Farricielli. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Family and friends are invited to go directly to St. Elizabeth of the Trinity Parish at St. Barnabas Church on Wednesday morning, June 12th at 11:30 to attend a Mass of Christian burial and are also invited to attend the committal service immediately following in St. Lawrence Cemetery, West Haven. There will be no visiting hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959. www.northhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on June 9, 2019
