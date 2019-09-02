|
Frohn, Ann M.
Ann M. Frohn, 84, of Santa Cruz, CA died August 15, 2019 at her "get-a-way" home near South Fork, Colorado - listening to the murmur of the Rio Grande River.
She was born in New Haven, CT on November 26, 1935 and graduated from Branford, CT High School. She received her Master's Degree in Education from Southern Connecticut State Teachers College, and taught grade school classes in Old Lyme and Stonington, CT. She married William Frohn the evening of March 2nd, 1965 in Madison, CT.
Ann enjoyed all outdoor activities including hiking, camping, backpacking, swimming, fishing and traveling. She retained a positive attitude all of her life - was able to meet and become friendly with people with an ease unknown by most - an absolute pleasure to be around - she thoroughly enjoyed time as a docent at the Natural Bridges State Park in Santa Cruz, conducting tours of the Tide Pools and the Monarch Butterflies. In addition, she did volunteer work at Wilder State Park.
She was diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease in 1991 and it's advancing physical and mental devastation was a major factor to her recent passing.
Ann is survived by her husband, William Frohn of Santa Cruz, CA, a daughter, Ann Curtis Bortner of Santa Cruz, CA, sisters, Margaret Palmer of New London, CT, Sonya Mangan of Madison, CT, Janet Linskey of Old Greenwich, CT, and Alice Doyle of Fairlee, VT - she was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Sokolosky of Branford, CT.
A memorial service will be held at Benito & Azzaro Pacific Gardens Chapel, 1050 Cayuga St., Santa Cruz, CA on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 11:00 am. A family service will be held at the Avalonia Land Conservancy Woodlot Sanctuary in Stonington, CT on October 2, 2019 at 11:00 am.
Ann will be sorely missed by all who knew her - she was a delightful person with whom to spend time.
For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to Friends of Natural Bridges State Park, 1543 Pacific Ave., Suite 206, Santa Cruz, CA 95060 or to Avalonia Land Conservancy, Inc., PO Box 49, Old Mystic, CT 06372.
Published in The New Haven Register from Sept. 7 to Sept. 8, 2019