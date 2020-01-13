|
Hayes, Ann M.
Ann Madelyn Hayes, age 90, of 311 Eastern Street, New Haven passed away January 12, 2020. Ann was born in Bridgeport CT on November 24, 1929; daughter of the late Joseph H. and Phyllis Leahy Palmer. She graduated from New Haven schools and had worked in the Doctor's Building in New Haven for 25 years until her retirement. She was a member of the 311 club at Bella Vista and the Annex YMA Ladies auxiliary. Mother of Leonard Tanner (Teresa) of East Haven, aunt of William G. Palmer (Carol) of Wallingford, cousin to William Fletcher of Saugus, MA and sister to the late William J. Palmer. Dear friend of Marian McCarthy of Hamden.
The visiting hours will be Thursday, Jan. 16th from 9:00 to 10:30 a.m. at The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. Her funeral procession will leave the funeral home at 10:30. A graveside service will follow in St. Lawrence Cemetery, West Haven. Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to , PO Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101-9929. www.northhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Jan. 14, 2020