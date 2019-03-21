O'Brien, Ann M.

Ann M. O'Brien, 72, of South Windsor, beloved wife of John O'Brien, passed away peacefully on March 20, 2019 at Hartford Hospital surrounded by her family. She was born on January 31, 1947, in New Haven, CT; daughter of the late John and Stella (Chaikouski) Podlisny. Ann graduated St. Mary's High School in 1964 and continued her education at the Grace New Haven School of Nursing. In 1986, she received her Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration from Post University and received her Master's Degree in Hospital Management from RPI in 1991. She was employed at Yale New Haven Hospital as a nurse manager and later went to work for St. Francis Hospital retiring in 2013. She enjoyed traveling, going to the theater in NYC, and flowers. Her greatest joy was her family, especially her grandchildren.

In addition to her loving husband John of 52 years, she is survived by a son, John E. O'Brien, Jr. and his wife Melissa of Sturbridge, MA; a daughter, Stacy St. Pierre and her husband Kevin of Tolland; four grandchildren, Ashley and Brittany St. Pierre and Zackary and Riley O'Brien; and a brother, Stephen Podlisny. She also had many cousins, nieces and nephews She was predeceased by a brother, Gerald Podlisny.

Relatives and friends may join the family for calling hours on Saturday, March 23, 2019 from 12-2 p.m. at Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home, 419 Buckland Rd., South Windsor, CT. A funeral Service will follow at 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family. Due to Ann's love for flowers, her family requests floral arrangements if one wishes to send donations, please send to National MS Society, Hartford, CT. Please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com for online condolences. Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 21, 2019