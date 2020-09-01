Sullivan, Ann M.
At her home, August 31, 2020, Ann M. Sullivan, 77, of Northford. Loving sister of John J. Sullivan of North Branford and Rev. Daniel Sullivan (Former Pastor of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, Hamden) of Northford. Also survived by 5 cherished nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a niece Cathy. Ann was born in New Haven, March 14, 1943, daughter of the late John M. and Anna Kelly Sullivan. Prior to her retirement she was a school teacher for the New Haven School System. Her funeral will leave Sisk Brothers Funeral Home, 3105 Whitney Ave., Hamden Friday at 10:30 a.m., Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in Church of the Resurrection, 115 Pond Hill Rd., Wallingford. Burial in All Saints Cemetery. Calling hours are Thursday from 4 - 7 p.m. Masks will be required by all those attending. In lieu of flowers contributions to Church of the Resurrection Building Fund, 115 Pond Hill Rd., Wallingford, CT. 06492. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.siskbrothers.com