McMillan, Ann Mae
Ann McMillan, 76, of New Haven, Connecticut, departed this world to be with the Lord on Oct. 8, 2020, surrounded by family and friends. She was born on February 19, 1944, in Savannah, Georgia, the daughter of the late Viola and James McMillan. She was the second of 7 siblings. She is survived by her daughter and son, Treva McMillan of Richmond, VA and Daryl McMillan of New Haven, CT; granddaughters, Brianna McMillan and Emme McMillan of Atlanta, GA and Janae McMillan of Pawtucket, RI; brother, Willie (Mary) McMillan of Hamden, CT; sister, Lisa Newton of Hamden, CT; brother, Clinton David Suggs New Haven, CT; and a host of family members and friends.
Viewing hours will be held on Friday, October 16, 2020 at Glorified Deliverance Center Church, 604 Dixwell Ave., New Haven, CT from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., and all are welcome. A celebration of life ceremony will follow, but is limited to family, due to COVID-19 restrictions. Interment will be held at Central Burying Grounds Cemetery, 247 Washington Ave., Hamden, CT. Sympathy messages www.mcclamfuneralhome.net
.Services of comfort entrusted to McClam Funeral Home, 95 Dixwell Ave., New Haven, CT.