Avery, Ann Marie

Ann Marie (Callinan) Avery, 89, of North Haven passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving daughters and their families on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 in Old Greenwich, CT. She was adored by her late husband of 64 years, Warren G. Avery. Ann was born in New Haven on July 29, 1929. She was the only daughter of Annie (Murphy) and John J. Callinan of Co. Cavin an Co. Claire, Ireland. President of her class, Ann graduated in 1946 from St. John Commercial High School. She was crowned Miss Elm City in 1947 and her photographs graced many downtown New Haven storefronts. She began working at Metropolitan Life Insurance before becoming a Public-School Administrator for 25 years. Ann retired from Roberto Clemente Middle School in 1990. She was loved by students, their families, and staff alike. If anything was ever needed the go to line was, "Ask Ann" because she knew the answer. Ann was a member of St. Bernadette Church in Morris Cove where she was a member of the Ladies Guild, a Catechist, and a Girl Scout Leader. She moved with her family in 1968 to North Haven where she served as a Notary Public and Justice of the Peace. Not one to sit still after retirement Ann returned to working with children at the North Haven Middle School Cafeteria Services. The children knew her as Ann, aka "Miss America," the nicest lady in the cafeteria who gave the best advice. Ann retired again at age 80. Ann was passionate about her Irish heritage and traveled abroad to visit her family's homeland several times. She also enjoyed traveling throughout the U.S with her husband and indulging in the arts in NYC. Everyone who knew Ann loved her. She was welcoming, kind and witty.

Beloved Mother of Ann (Robert) Dempsey, Peggy Avery and the late William Avery. Favorite Grandmother of Patricia (Erwin) Franz, William DePalma, Meredith (Andras) Balint, Matthew (Amanda) Dempsey, Alex and Elizabeth Budinoff. Cherished Great-Grandmother of Declan, Rhys, Liam, Tyler and Jack. Loving Sister of the late John J. Callinan, Jr. and the late Thomas Callinan.

The visiting hours will be Friday, April 26th from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. Her funeral procession will leave the funeral home on Saturday morning at 11:00. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Elizabeth of the Trinity Parish at St. Therese Church, 555 Middletown Avenue, North Haven, April 27th at 11:30. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery. Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to Closer to Free Fund in memory of Warren G. Avery. www.northhavenfuneral.com Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 24, 2019