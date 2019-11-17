Home

Celebration of Life
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
1:00 PM
Bradford Manor
85 George St.
East Haven, CT
Ann Marie Juliano Desrosiers, 71, of East Haven, passed away peacefully on Wed., Nov 6, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Fred and Amelia (Bisutti) Juliano. Ann Marie is survived by her fiance Rich Cobb of East Haven; daughter Sandra (Desrosiers) Freeman of Mystic; and grandson Anthony Freeman of Norwich. A Celebration of Life Luncheon will be held Dec 1, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Bradford Manor, 85 George St., East Haven, CT.
Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 24, 2019
