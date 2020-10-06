1/1
Ann Marie Kuchinsky
1933 - 2020
Kuchinsky, Ann Marie
Ann Marie Savage Kuchinsky, age 87, of Orange CT, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family at Milford Hospital on October 2, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late George J. Kuchinsky. Ann Marie was born in New Haven on May 10, 1933 and retired as a senior clerk at SNET after a 31 year career. She was the sister in law of Lorraine Sikeritzky, the aunt of Nancy (James) Piner, Ginny (Jeff) Wolcott, and Donna (Joseph) Gurz and great-aunt of Kelly Piner, Christopher Wolcott, Rachel Larson, Kirsten and Matthew Gurz. She leaves behind many cousins and close friends and was predeceased by her parents Joseph and Josephine Piascik Savage, brother Anthony Savage, niece Cheryl Savage, niece Pati Sikeritzky and nephew Michael Sikeritzky.
Visiting hours will be Thursday from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. at the Lupinski Funeral Home, Inc., 821 State Street New Haven. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Stanislaus Church Friday at 10 a.m. Kindly meet directly at church. Burial will follow at Orange Center Cemetery. Masks and social distancing are required for all services. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St. Stanislaus Church, 9 Eld Street, New Haven, CT 06511. Sign Ann Marie's guestbook online at www.lupinskifuneralhome.com.

Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
8
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Lupinski Funeral Home
OCT
9
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Stanislaus Church
Funeral services provided by
Lupinski Funeral Home
821 State St.
New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 865-4205
