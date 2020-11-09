Rose, Ann Marie (Nancy)
Ann Marie (Nancy) Rose passed away peacefully at home in Hamden November 5, 2020 with the love of her life Allen by her side. Nancy was born on May 11, 1944 in New Haven, Connecticut. She is the daughter to the late Edward and Catherine "Kitty" Gibbons. She grew up in New Haven graduating from St. Mary's High School in 1961 and attended Grace New Haven School of Nursing. Nancy started her incredible and long career as a nurse at Yale New Haven Hospital and worked with several doctors in the community. She brought her healing touch and skills as one of the first Volunteer Hospice nurses in CT. She nurtured, guided, and cared for children at Whitneyville Nursery School and SNET Day Care. Nancy worked as a visiting home care nurse for many years then at the Cornell Scott-Hill Health Center in New Haven before retiring where her patients and co-workers knew her fondly as Miss Nancy. After retiring she volunteered for AmeriCorps at Wintergreen Magnet School and in New Haven teaching English as a second language to adults with Springs Learning Center. She was a long-time member of St. Rita's Parish where she taught CCD, helped with the food bank, was an instructor with the Renew group, and a member of the Lady's Guild. Whether it be working as a nurse, volunteering in the community, or just visiting a friend, Nancy helped everyone she met in so many ways. It may have been a home cooked meal, giving the coat off her back, or making sure their days were filled with kind words and special things so that they may feel hopeful and loved. Nancy was known to have wonderful stories, healing hands and heart for everyone she was around. In addition to her loving husband Allen of nearly 52 years, Nancy cherished every moment she spent with her children, Halley (Eric) Hebert of Hamden, and Patricia (Jeremy) Paugas of Beacon Falls. She was most proud of her three loving grandchildren Nathaniel and Anglin Hebert and Grayson Paugas. She leaves behind her brothers James Gibbons of Middlefield, John (Rosemarie) Gibbons of West Haven, nieces, a nephew, her tea party ladies, and many friends and neighbors near and far. She was predeceased by her brother Edward Gibbons and her niece Margaret Robinson. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated Wednesday at 10 a.m. in St. Rita Church. Burial will follow at Whitneyville cemetery. Masks will be required by all who attend. Sisk Brothers Funeral home 3105 Whitney Ave. Hamden in care of arrangements. To leave an online condolence please visit www.siskbrothers.com
In lieu of flowers the family asks for you to find some time in your day to connect with a friend over a cup of tea and a chat. Or a donation in Nancy's name to CT. Hospice 100 Double Beach Rd. Branford, CT. 06405.