Funeral Mass
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
70 Gulf Street
Milford, CT
Ann Marie Sorbo

Ann Marie Sorbo Obituary
Sorbo, Ann Marie
Ann Marie Sorbo, age 93, of West Haven, passed away peacefully on September 14, 2019. She was born in New Haven, on February 25, 1926, to the late John and Catherine D'Orso Torino. Ann is survived by her children, Carol Sorbo McInnis (the late Robert McInnis), Michael Sorbo, and Cindy Sorbo Gilhuly (Kevin), 6 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, siblings, Rose Torino Hubon (Charles) and Martin Torino (the late Josephine). Ann was predeceased by her former husband, John Sorbo, and her 6 brothers. Annie, as she was known to all, loved life. She had so many creative talents, her passion was cooking and baking. Her cookies were legendary and presented with love at every special occasion. Annie was an amazing mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, godmother and best friend to many. Ann was a devoted contributor to St. Jude's Children's Hospital. She will be greatly missed, but leaves behind the most wonderful memories.
A mass celebrating Ann's life will be held on Monday, October 14, 2019, at 9AM, at St. Mary's Church, 70 Gulf Street, Milford, CT 06460. Interment will be private. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit our website at
www.westhavenfuneral.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 6, 2019
