Ann Marie Uebelacker of Milford, CT, formerly of Rochester, NY, died August 14, 2020. She was 98. Ann was born and grew up in Rochester and attended Buffalo State Teacher's College before going to work as a draftsman for Bausch & Lomb in Rochester during World War II. She left to marry and raise a family and then returned to college to earn her Master's Degree in Library Science from the State University of New York in Geneseo, after which she worked as a school librarian for the Rochester School District until her retirement.
Ann enjoyed many hobbies, including traveling, square dancing, hiking, sewing, crafts, and gardening. She traveled with her husband and children on summer camping trips through nearly every state in the U.S. and most Canadian provinces. She generously gave her time as a Cub Scout den mother, Girl Scout leader, librarian and substitute teacher at St. Monica elementary school in Rochester. After retirement, she and her husband continued to enjoy cruises, trips to Europe, and visits with friends and family around the country. She was also active in her parish, St. Christopher Catholic Church, of N. Chili, NY.
Ann was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, William Uebelacker; daughter, Carol Uebelacker; parents, George and Henrietta Borgmann; brother, Robert Borgmann; and sisters, Marjorie Herr and Jean Fisher. Left to cherish her memory are her son, James (Katherine) Uebelacker of Milford, CT; her daughter, Joan (Douglas) Clarke of Vicksburg, MS; four granddaughters, Lisa Uebelacker (Matthew Townsend) of Sharon, MA, Julia (Enrique) Ramos of Orange, CT, Emily Clarke of Brookhaven, GA, and Rachel (Cole) DeRoy of Alexandria, VA; and three great-grandchildren, Sonya and Clara Townsend and Nathaniel Ramos.
We would like to thank the staff at Carriage Green of Milford and Caring Hospice for their universally warm and compassionate care.
