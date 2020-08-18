1/1
Ann Marie Uebelacker
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ann's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Uebelacker, Ann Marie
Ann Marie Uebelacker of Milford, CT, formerly of Rochester, NY, died August 14, 2020. She was 98. Ann was born and grew up in Rochester and attended Buffalo State Teacher's College before going to work as a draftsman for Bausch & Lomb in Rochester during World War II. She left to marry and raise a family and then returned to college to earn her Master's Degree in Library Science from the State University of New York in Geneseo, after which she worked as a school librarian for the Rochester School District until her retirement.
Ann enjoyed many hobbies, including traveling, square dancing, hiking, sewing, crafts, and gardening. She traveled with her husband and children on summer camping trips through nearly every state in the U.S. and most Canadian provinces. She generously gave her time as a Cub Scout den mother, Girl Scout leader, librarian and substitute teacher at St. Monica elementary school in Rochester. After retirement, she and her husband continued to enjoy cruises, trips to Europe, and visits with friends and family around the country. She was also active in her parish, St. Christopher Catholic Church, of N. Chili, NY.
Ann was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, William Uebelacker; daughter, Carol Uebelacker; parents, George and Henrietta Borgmann; brother, Robert Borgmann; and sisters, Marjorie Herr and Jean Fisher. Left to cherish her memory are her son, James (Katherine) Uebelacker of Milford, CT; her daughter, Joan (Douglas) Clarke of Vicksburg, MS; four granddaughters, Lisa Uebelacker (Matthew Townsend) of Sharon, MA, Julia (Enrique) Ramos of Orange, CT, Emily Clarke of Brookhaven, GA, and Rachel (Cole) DeRoy of Alexandria, VA; and three great-grandchildren, Sonya and Clara Townsend and Nathaniel Ramos.
We would like to thank the staff at Carriage Green of Milford and Caring Hospice for their universally warm and compassionate care.
A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 10 a.m. To attend, please contact Ann's family. Also, we invite all to join the livestream of the funeral at www.facebook.com/NextLevelLivestream/live/. You do not have to have a Facebook account to view the livestream. Interment will be at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Rochester, NY at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of the Cody-White Funeral Home, 107 Broad St., Milford, CT. To leave online condolences please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cody-White Funeral Home
107 Broad Street
Milford, CT 06460
(203) 874-0268
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by NHRegister.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved