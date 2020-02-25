|
Maru, Ann
Ann Maru, age 98, of West Haven passed away on February 25, 2020 at Apple Rehab, Guilford. She was born in Cheshire, daughter of the late John and Lucia DiStefano Maru. Ann is survived by her nieces and nephews, Carol Ludington, Lynn DeRosa, Sandy Riccitelli, John, Anthony, Robert and Joseph Maru and John and Curtis Orio, several great and great-great-nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her siblings Jean Mitzak, Helen Orio, Carmen "Bud" Maru and Anthony Maru. Ann was an avid reader and will always be remembered for her love of traveling, the theater and her love of television. Prior to her retirement, Ann worked for Yale University in the Beinecke Library. It was a job she truly loved and she was surrounded by her beloved books. Many thanks to the staff and administration of Apple Rehab, Guilford for the love, compassion and care she received during her stay. She will be dearly missed by family, friends and caregivers.
Visitation will be held on Thursday from 8:30-9:30 a.m. at the West Haven Funeral Home at the Green. Her funeral procession will leave the funeral home on Thursday morning at 9:30 for a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Lawrence Church at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in St. Lawrence Cemetery. To leave an online condolence, please visit our website at www.westhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 26, 2020