|
|
Canning, Ann McGovern
Ann McGovern Canning , 98, died peacefully on November 29, 2019 at the Mary Wade Home in New Haven with her loving family by her side. Ann was the beloved wife of the late James J. Canning Jr. She was born in New Haven on January 10, 1921, daughter of the late Kathryn Sullivan McGovern and Edward J. McGovern. She was predeceased by brothers; Eugene McGovern, Edward J. McGovern, Jr. (Irene Malone McGovern). She is survived by her greatest achievement, her family. Daughters, Imelda Hartman(Frederick Hartman), Elizabeth Miller (Robert Miller), Bernadette Canning (John Tolbert), Monica Canning–Ball (Robert J. Ball); grandchildren, Michael J. Vissicchio, Alicia M.Canning (Robert Batchelder) Kevin J.Canning (Crystal), Andrew Miller (Colleen); great-grandchildren, Grant Batchelder and Serena Canning. She was predeceased by her son, James J. Canning III (Jay) and granddaughter Kate Miller. Ann is also survived by her beloved nieces and nephews of the McGovern and Nichols families, and sister-in-law Murielle McGovern Michaelson of Simi Valley, CA.
Ann graduated from Hillhouse High School in 1939. She was very proud of her work during WWII doing cost estimation as part of the Corsair Effort. She retired from Yale University Dining Services where she was a proud founding member of Local 34UNITE HERE Clerical & Technical Workers at Yale. As a member of Quota International of New Haven, Ann volunteered for many years providing home cooked meals for Columbus House and Ronald McDonald House of New Haven. She served as past president of the Institute for Learning in Retirement (ILR). Ann had a lifelong quest for knowledge, learning and culture. She was gifted with intelligence, and was naturally beautiful. Ann was very creative, as an artist, her favorite medium was watercolors. She loved the color blue, jazz, gallivanting, museums, and her Irish heritage. She was a great friend to many. Her legacy is the love of life she shared with all that she loved.
The family would like to thank the staff of the Mary Wade Home for the outstanding and enduring care, compassion and love they gave to Ann in the years she resided there.
Visiting hours will be Friday evening from 4-7 p.m. at the W.S.Clancy Memorial Funeral Home, 244 North Main Street, Branford. Friends are asked to go directly to St. Joseph Church, 129 Edwards Street, New Haven, Saturday morning at 10 a.m. for a Mass of Christin Burial. Burial will follow at St Lawrence Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Entertainment Fund, Mary Wade Home, 118 Clinton Ave., New Haven, CT 06513. Please see online memorial at www.wsclancy.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Dec. 4, 2019