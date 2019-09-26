|
Paduano, Ann (Shirley)
Ann (Shirley) Paduano, 57, of Meriden, beloved life partner of David Cropley of Meriden, passed away on September 17, 2019 at Connecticut Hospice. Loving daughter of Anthony E. Paduano of Meriden, loving sister of Anthony E. Paduano, Jr. (Kathy) and Margaret A. Paduano Lefkimiatis (Nick) of North Haven. Ann was born in New Haven, CT on January 12, 1962. She is predeceased by her loving mother, Shirley M. Paduano and her sister, Marie A. Wilczynski. She also leaves four nephews, a niece and four great nephews. A special thanks to Ann's nurse, Alice Lucas, who she loved. Ann was a teacher at Wilcox Tech for many years and also did homebound teaching. She was loved by her students. At Ann's request, there will be no funeral services. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Connecticut Hospice, 100 Double Beach Road, Branford, CT 06405.
Published in The New Haven Register on Sept. 29, 2019